Rays Claim Recently DFA’d Pitcher From Red Sox Off Waivers

The Rays have dealt with a run of injuries this month, and they signed another former Red Sox pitcher.

Tampa Bay signed reliever Jake Diekman this week after his release from the Chicago White Sox, and it claimed Zack Littell off waivers, according to the team’s transaction wire. Boston designated him for assignment this week after trading for him last week.

Garrett Cleavinger was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for the right-hander on the 40-man roster, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. And Chase Anderson, who the Rays DFA’d to make room for Diekman, was claimed by the Colorado Rockies.

Littell pitched two games for the Red Sox this season. He posted a 9.00 ERA, and he had two strikeouts and three walks. Boston acquired Pablo Reyes from the Oakland Athletics on Friday to replace Littell on its roster.

Tampa Bay is the best team in Major League Baseball with a 30-9 record, as of Friday, but the grind of a 162-game season looks to be hitting the American League East leaders early in the season.