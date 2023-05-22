Recently Released Patriot Reportedly Visiting AFC East Rival

Yodny Cajuste’s search for new work reportedly will lead to a double-dip in the Meadowlands this week.

The veteran offensive tackle is set to visit the New York Jets on Monday and the Giants on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The Patriots cut Cajuste last week following four disappointing seasons in New England for the 2019 third-rounder.

With the release of Cajuste, the Patriots no longer roster any members of their 2019 NFL Draft class.

If you’re a conspiracy theorist, you might wonder whether the Jets and Giants, both of whom will play the Patriots this season, want to extract information from Cajuste. Perhaps they want to know whether Bill O’Brien is reinstalling a prior version of New England’s offense, trying something totally new or simply reworking last season’s failed playbook.

That said, both teams are weak at offensive tackle. So, their interest in Cajuste might be genuine.

New England will visit the Jets in Week 3 before hosting Aaron Rodgers and company in Week 18. The Patriots will play the Giants at MetLife Stadium for a Week 12 matchup.