Red Sox Acquire Young Pitcher In Rare Trade With Rival Yankees

Uncharacteristically, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees came to an agreement on a trade.

Boston traded outfielder Greg Allen, who didn’t appear in any big league games with the club this season, while New York dealt away minor league pitcher Diego Hernández along with cash considerations, per team announcement on Friday.

Hernández, 18, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Yankees last year. The right-hander made five starts in 12 appearances, going 4-2 with a 2.10 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 48 batters while walking 14 in the Dominican Summer League.

With very minimal professional experience, the Red Sox are taking a flyer on Hernández, but they’re not losing much in Allen, who was contractually entitled to either a trade or major league promotion in accordance with his initial minor league contract with the Red Sox from this past offseason.

Allen, 30, didn’t have a place with the Red Sox all set in each outfield spot plus the expected return of Adam Duvall, forcing Boston’s hand to send the seven-year veteran back to New York, where he played in 2021. Playing in 37 games in Triple-A Worcester, Allen hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs, a triple and 15 RBIs, drawing 21 walks and stealing 23 bases.

The switch-hitting outfielder made 15 appearances with the Yankees during his first stint in New York, but is expected to join the big league club, as was hinted by skipper Aaron Boone.

“I think he’s coming here,” Boone told reporters Friday, per YES Network video. “So we’ll get together and see what we’re gonna do.”