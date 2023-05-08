Red Sox Assistant GM Encouraged By Brayan Bello’s Latest Start

Red Sox assistant general manager, Eddie Romero has been impressed so far with what he’s seen from Brayan Bello. He joined the Ultimate Red Sox Show where he said that Bello’s latest start was “a big step forward.”

The young right-hander got off to a rocky start to the season but he’s shown steady improvement in his last few appearances. Bello’s only allowed three earned runs in his past two games and if he continues to trend in the right direction, he could be a serious weapon in the Sox rotation.

