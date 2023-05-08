Red Sox Assistant GM Encouraged By Brayan Bello’s Latest Start

"He's going to be a guy for us"

by

3 hours ago

Red Sox assistant general manager, Eddie Romero has been impressed so far with what he’s seen from Brayan Bello. He joined the Ultimate Red Sox Show where he said that Bello’s latest start was “a big step forward.”

The young right-hander got off to a rocky start to the season but he’s shown steady improvement in his last few appearances. Bello’s only allowed three earned runs in his past two games and if he continues to trend in the right direction, he could be a serious weapon in the Sox rotation.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” presented by Awaken 180 Weight Loss.

More Red Sox:

Red Sox Have Betting Value As Sportsbooks Slow To Buy Boston’s Ceiling
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden
Previous Article

What Doc Rivers Texted James Harden Before Celtics-76ers Game 4
LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte
Next Article

Patriots Hall Of Famer Pushes Back On Kayshon Boutte Concerns

Picked For You

Related