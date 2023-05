Brayan Bello was the most recent starter for the Boston Red Sox with a notable performance that was not backed up with a win Tuesday night.

While the pitching rotation has been heating up, the offense has gone cold.

James Paxton will get the start Wednesday night, as the Red Sox look to prevent a sweep from the Los Angeles Angels.

