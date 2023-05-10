Red Sox DFA Recently Acquired Arm After James Paxton Activation

The Zack Littell-Red Sox marriage was a beautiful one.

It was so special, in fact, that Boston decided to end it at its peak.

In all seriousness, the Red Sox reinstated pitcher James Paxton from the 15-day injured list Wednesday. The move will lead to Paxton’s first start with the team since signing in December 2021, which will come Friday. In a corresponding move to make room for Paxton on the active roster, the club designated Littell for assignment just five days after acquiring him via trade.

The Red Sox’s 40-man roster is now at 39.

Littell made two appearances for Boston over the short stint, allowing three runs in 3.0 innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

Paxton will now enter a crowded Red Sox rotation that isn’t expected to remain six starters deep, though Brayan Bello, Paxton, Tanner Houck, Corey Kluber, Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta are all expected to make their next starts. Boston also is slated to get Garrett Whitlock back soon after his IL stint, which will bump at least one starter into the bullpen or off the roster entirely.

Let the games begin.