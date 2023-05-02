Red Sox Get Great News On Adam Duvall’s Injury Recovery

The Red Sox could soon have a very good problem on their hands.

Boston was dealt a pretty significant blow when Adam Duval went down with a distal-radiant fracture in his left wrist on April 9. Not only did the Red Sox lose their centerfielder that day, but they lost a player who was slashing .455/.514/.1.030 with four home runs, five doubles and 14 RBIs through just eight games. Though initial reports did come out fairly positively for the 34-year-old, things are progressing even better than initially anticipated.

Duvall did not need surgery on the injury, meaning the bulk of his missed time would come as the fracture healed in a cast. Just four weeks out from the injury, the cast is off.

Duvall underwent an X-ray on Monday, according to Mac Cerullo of The Boston Herald, with the news coming back well enough to pull the outfielder out of a cast and put him into a removable splint. That came just two days after Duvall was seen at Fenway Park getting his timing right against live pitching.

Adam Duvall stood in for a bullpen session Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/BX467vHF8E — NESN (@NESN) April 29, 2023

So, where does the problem lie? Well, it appears that anyone manning centerfield for the Red Sox this season is bound to make the All-Star team. Kiké Hernández was fine in his short stint following the Duvall injury, but Jarren Duran eventually took over and is on an unbelievable pace for Boston.

Through 14 games with the big-league club, Duran is slashing .404/.421/.692 with two home runs, nine doubles, 11 RBIs and two stolen bases.