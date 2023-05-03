Red Sox Notes: Connor Wong Breakout ‘Fun To Watch’ For Alex Cora

The Boston Red Sox entered the 2023 season with a bit of a question mark at catcher.

The team elected to trade away long-time backstop Christian Vazquez at the 2022 trade deadline, and rolled with Connor Wong and Reese McGuire for the remainder of the season. Though the results were good, many were of the belief that an upgrade would need to be made if Boston wanted to be competitive throughout the season. An upgrade wasn’t made, as the Red Sox signed Jorge Alfaro to a minor-league contract and elected to send him down to Triple-A Worcester despite a solid camp.

The Red Sox have placed their confidence in Wong and McGuire, and it’s working out tremendously.

Wong, in particular, has been superb for the Red Sox ever since McGuire suffered an awkward hand injury that propelled his running mate into the No. 1 role on a regular basis, capping off his recent stretch with a 4-for-4 performance from the plate with two solo home runs in the Red Sox’s win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Since that promotion, Wong has been what manager Alex Cora believes to be one of the better catchers in all of baseball.

“He’s been (hitting like) the best catcher in the league,” Cora said postgame, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Defensively, obviously, he’s doing what he’s doing. It’s cool to see all these kids coming in here and getting a chance to play and contributing to this. They’re good athletes too, we’re more athletic with him in the lineup and we can do a lot of things, so it’s fun to watch.”

Wong has made drastic strides over the course of his Red Sox career, but his latest surge comes after what he said was some recent work on his hands.