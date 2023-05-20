Red Sox Notes: James Paxton Earns First Win In Two Years

The Red Sox started their West Coast road trip on a high note beating the San Diego Padres Friday night at Petco Park, and James Paxton got his first win in two years.
“It feels great, you know, just really happy to contribute to the team and be here pitching again,” Paxton told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.
Allowing just one run on five hits in six innings, Paxton credited catcher Connor Wong for keeping the variety of pitches at a good mix to silence the Padres’ bats.
“I just didn’t really have the command tonight so it really had to work back and forth with soft stuff,” Paxton said after making his second-ever start for Boston. “Wong did a great job behind the plate mixing speeds and keeping those guys off balance and the guys are making good plays in the field as well.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he expected Paxton to have a few hiccups after not pitching for two years.
“I think as far as command it was a little bit off, but velocity was good,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He threw a few changeups in certain spots and this is what you’re going to get every five days.”
Aside from the defense behind him, Paxton noted the offensive output from Rafael Devers at the plate.
“He’s awesome. So good on offense and he does a great job,” Paxton said. “And he does a great job at third base too. Just an all-around fantastic player to watch.”
Here are more notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Mariners game:
— Rob Refsnyder knocked in two runs with his fourth double of the season in the third inning.
“He controls the strike zone and has good at-bats,” Cora told reporters. “The numbers early on weren’t there, but he was getting on base and when you do that good things happen. That was a great at-bat. He laid off some good pitches and sent the change-up going the other way.”
For all the great things Refsnyder is doing at the plate, Cora expressed that each player knows what the expectations are when they’re in the lineup.
“He’s a good defender. He’s a good player. He’s a good teammate, you know, and when he does, well, everybody’s happy here. It’s the whole group. They do an amazing job. It seems like everybody knows their role now. … We try and get them at-bats as often as possible. They understand that and they are ready.”
— Justin Turner left the game after the first inning when, according to Cora, he “hurt his knee.”
Cora told reporters that Turner felt it when he swung the bat and they took him out as a precautionary method. Turner could possibly be out Saturday but Cora is hopeful he will be back for the series finale Sunday. If Turner is held out of the lineup Saturday, it will be the first game the first baseman/designated hitter has missed all season, having appeared in all 45 games Boston has played.
— The Red Sox faced old friend Xander Bogaerts, who signed an 11-year $280 million deal with San Diego in the offseason. The shortstop went 0-for-4 with one strikeout.
— The Red Sox will continue their three-game set with the Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park. With a victory, Boston will secure their 10th series win this season. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.