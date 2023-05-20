Red Sox Notes: James Paxton Earns First Win In Two Years

The Red Sox started their West Coast road trip on a high note beating the San Diego Padres Friday night at Petco Park, and James Paxton got his first win in two years.

“It feels great, you know, just really happy to contribute to the team and be here pitching again,” Paxton told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Allowing just one run on five hits in six innings, Paxton credited catcher Connor Wong for keeping the variety of pitches at a good mix to silence the Padres’ bats.

“I just didn’t really have the command tonight so it really had to work back and forth with soft stuff,” Paxton said after making his second-ever start for Boston. “Wong did a great job behind the plate mixing speeds and keeping those guys off balance and the guys are making good plays in the field as well.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he expected Paxton to have a few hiccups after not pitching for two years.

“I think as far as command it was a little bit off, but velocity was good,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He threw a few changeups in certain spots and this is what you’re going to get every five days.”

Aside from the defense behind him, Paxton noted the offensive output from Rafael Devers at the plate.