Red Sox Recall Ryan Sherriff, Place Corey Kluber On Paternity List

The Boston Red Sox made a roster move ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Boston placed right-handed pitcher Corey Kluber on the paternity list, and to fill the spot in the bullpen, the Red Sox have recalled left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff from Triple-A Worcester, according to the team’s press release.

Sherriff has posted a 2.79 ERA in 18 appearances for the WooSox. He last pitched for Boston on May 15 and 16 against the Seattle Mariners when the southpaw went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out one.

Before being moved to the bullpen, Kluber. 2-6, made nine starts for Boston posting a 6.26 ERA, with his last outing coming in the Red Sox’s loss to the San Diego Padres on May 21. The 37-year-old was tagged for five runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

After returning from a nine-game West Coast road trip, the Red Sox begin a seven-game homestand when they host the Reds for the opener of the three-game set. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.