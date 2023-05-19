Red Sox Reinstate Kutter Crawford From 15-Day Injured List

The Red Sox announced on Friday night they have activated pitcher Kutter Crawford off the 15-day injured list ahead of Boston’s three-game series with the San Diego Padres, per chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Crawford was placed on the injured list on May 5 following hamstring tightness that the right-handed pitcher suffered during the Red Sox’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays on May 4.

Before being reinstated, Crawford made one rehab appearance in Triple-A Worcester on May 16, where he gave up just one run on three hits and struck out four batters in three innings of work.

In seven outings this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.51 ERA, including a 1.08 ERA in five relief appearances.

The Red Sox will meet former teammate Xander Bogaerts on the diamond when the Red Sox and Padres take the field at Petco Park in the first matchup of an 11-game road trip. James Paxton will look to replicate the performance he had in his first start in two years against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 12 when he takes the mound for Boston. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action on NESN.