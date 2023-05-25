Red Sox Release Prospect Acquired In Andrew Benintendi Trade

The Boston Red Sox waved goodbye to another player they acquired in the 2021 trade of Andrew Benintendi.

The Red Sox on Thursday released outfield prospect Freddy Valdez, who ended up playing just 53 games across two seasons in Boston’s farm system. Valdez, who the Red Sox actually obtained from the New York Mets when they sent Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals in the three-team deal, is the second casualty of the trade as Boston parted ways with Franchy Cordero, who now is with the New York Yankees, prior to this season.

The 21-year-old Valdez struggled with the Florida Complex League Red Sox last season — the lowest level of minors in the organization’s system — by batting .192 with one home run and nine RBIs. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound corner outfielder batted .229 a season ago with no home runs and 16 RBIs in 2021.

With the release of Valdez, it leaves just Josh Winckowski and right-handed pitching prospects Luis De La Rosa and Grant Gambrell as the assets the Red Sox still have in return for Benintendi. Winckowski has become a key factor in the bullpen this season for Boston, owning a 2-0 record with two saves and a 2.15 ERA in 17 appearances.

De La Rosa and Grambell are still very far away from making an impact in the majors, though. De La Rosa, 20, is currently pitching for Single-A Salem while the 25-year-old Grambell got promoted to Double-A Portland last week.

Meanwhile, Benintendi is on his third team since being traded by the Red Sox as he is batting .272 with no home runs and 12 RBIs for the lowly Chicago White Sox this season.