Red Sox Reportedly Option Lefty Reliever After Loss To Mariners

There have been plenty of moving pieces in the Boston Red Sox bullpen over the last 24 hours.

After the Red Sox designated Ryan Brasier for assignment and activated Joely Rodríguez, Boston reportedly made another roster move regarding its bullpen following Monday’s 10-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox decided to option lefty reliever Brennan Bernardino to Triple-A Worcester after the game, according to the Athletic’s Chad Jennings and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Bernardino, who Boston acquired off waivers from the Mariners a month ago, pitched against his former club Monday night, allowing one earned run — plus two inherited runners to score — on three hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief while striking out two and walking none. Bernardino made 11 appearances in his first stint with the Red Sox, posting a 3.65 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.

The Red Sox are trying to shape their bullpen on the fly, which wasn’t made easier with John Schreiber suffering an injury Monday night against the Mariners. Manager Alex Cora expects that a trip to the injured list will be likely for Schreiber and it’s expected Boston will make two additions to its bullpen on Tuesday.

Boston still has two lefties in Richard Bleier and Rodríguez in their bullpen with Bernardino, who had an incredible journey to the big leagues, being sent down. Kutter Crawford is set to return from the IL on Friday, giving the Red Sox a reinforcement that is on the way.