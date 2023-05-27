Red Sox Reveal Start Date Of Adam Duvall’s Rehab Assignment

The Red Sox have one of the top offenses in Major League Baseball when everything is working, scoring the third-most runs (262) in the American League through 50 games played.

The bats have gone cold throughout the middle of May, however. Boston has averaged just 3.94 runs per game over its last 17, falling 9.5 games back in the AL East to mark their furthest distance back of the season. The Red Sox entered a Friday night matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks desperately in need of some reinforcements to the middle of its order if they were hoping to make a legitimate run for the postseason over the summer months.

How about the man who led the AL in just about every hitting category to start the 2023 season?

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed Adam Duvall would begin his rehab process with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, serving as the Woo Sox’s designated hitter in a game with the Louisville Bats, according to Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Duvall hasn’t been in the Red Sox lineup for well over 40 games, suffering a broken wrist on April 9 trying to make a diving catch against the Detroit Tigers. He was placed on the 10-day injured list shortly thereafter, eventually being moved to the 60-day IL. The target date for Duvall’s return reportedly has always been June 9, which is the first day he is eligible to come off the IL.

The 34-year-old signed to a one-year contract over the offseason before slashing an absurd .455/.514/1.030 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in eight games (37 plate appearances) before landing on the IL. He played exclusively center field, which has since been taken over by the very hot-and-cold Jarren Duran.