Red Sox Rumors: Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Promoted To Double-A

The Boston Red Sox are promoting their organization’s top prospect Marcelo Mayer after a red-hot start.

Mayer, 20, is the No. 5 ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball, per MLB Pipeline. Now just two years after the Red Sox selected the shortstop fourth overall in the draft, Mayer is being promoted to Double-A Portland where he’ll join the Sea Dogs, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Starting the campaign in the South Atlantic League, Mayer gave the organization plenty of reason to move him up the minor league ladder and put him to his next test. Mayer slashed 290/.366/.524 with the Greenville Drive with seven home runs, 34 RBIs and five stolen bases.

On Tuesday, Mayer recorded the first multi-homer game of his professional career.

Top #RedSox prospect Marcelo Mayer was promoted to Double-A after slashing .290/.366/.524 in the South Atlantic League this year: https://t.co/GPQHiiK6lt pic.twitter.com/46p7khigRJ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 29, 2023

Mayer has particularly found his stride with the Drive through 18 games in the month of May, batting .321 with seven doubles and 23 RBIs over the course of 84 plate appearances.

Nearly three weeks ago Mayer was named South Atlantic League Player of the Week after going 16-for-31 (.561) with three homers and 12 RBIs.