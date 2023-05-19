Red Sox Sign Veteran Outfielder To Minor League Contract

The Boston Red Sox signed veteran free agent outfielder Bradley Zimmer to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, according to the WooSox.

Zimmer has played 372 Major League games with the Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays, slashing .213/.298/.333 in his career. Since 2017, the 30-year-old has launched 21 home runs, recorded 91 RBI and stolen 42 bases in 50 attempts.

Zimmer played in 31 games this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City batting .219 with three home runs, 14 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

The 30-year-old is the latest depth addition for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who has used waiver claims and trades to add Pablo Reyes, Zack Littell and Brennan Bernardino — all of which have seen time in the big leagues.

