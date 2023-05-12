Red Sox Swing Trade With Athletics For Minor-League Infielder

The Red Sox added some infield depth to their farm system Friday.

Boston traded cash considerations to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Pablo Reyes, according to the team’s transaction wire. The 29-year-old played 21 games for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators this season. He slashed .257/.385/.351 and hit one home run with 10 RBIs and 16 walks.

The move arrives on the same week the Red Sox designated Zack Littell for assignment just days after acquiring him in a trade in order to reinstate James Paxton onto the active roster. Paxton is expected to make his Boston debut Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals in his first game since April 2021.

The acquisition of Reyes comes with Christian Arroyo and Yu Chang on the 10-day injured list. The former Milwaukee Brewer and Pittsburgh Pirate has played every infield position except first base in his minor-league and major-league career, and he has played every outfield position, as well.

That versatility might serve him well if he is optioned to Triple-A Worcester or asked to fill in with Boston in the majors.