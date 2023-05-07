Red Sox Teammate Will Pay Kutter Crawford’s Fine For Bizarre Ejection

Kutter Crawford did not pitch for the Red Sox on Saturday night. That wasn’t even an option, as the right-hander currently is on the injured list.

Nonetheless, Crawford found a way to be ejected from Boston’s 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. And he was tossed before the first pitch was even thrown at Citizens Bank Park.

Crawford and former Red Sox teammate Matt Strahm engaged in a standoff after the national anthem was completed in the City of Brotherly Love. Both pitchers received a warning to get off the field in order for the game to start, but neither budged. Crawford and Strahm each were ejected, and that punishment comes with a fine in Major League Baseball.

Prior to Sunday’s series finale in Philly, NESN’s Tom Caron explained why Crawford and Strahm didn’t receive the same fine. Caron also revealed that the money for Crawford’s bill won’t come out of the 27-year-old’s pocket.

“The fines increase if you’re on the injured list, so it was a hefty fine for Crawford,” Caron said on NESN’s Red Sox-Phillies broadcast. “Word is, a Florida Gulf Coast University teammate by the name of Chris Sale will be picking up the tab on that one. Alex Cora had a chuckle with us before the game saying, ‘He got a guy out of the game. He did his job.'”

Strahm on Sunday revealed the ex-teammates didn’t plan the staredown and that both players knew what was about to go down after a mere grin from Crawford. Crawford probably agrees with Strahm that it wasn’t the smartest choice, but the regrets might not be as strong since Sale is the one taking out his checkbook.