Triston Casas Had Comical Reason For Unhappiness After Game-Breaking Homer

Red Sox slugger Triston Casas broke the game open at Truist Park on Wednesday night as his two-run home run in the ninth inning propelled Boston to a 5-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

But Casas, who walked up to the plate with Jarren Duran on second base after a lead-off double, comically rehashed how the 442-foot blast to right-center field was not the outcome he was hoping for.

“I was just trying to hit a ground ball to second base so it went about 441 feet further than I wanted to,” Casas told reporters after the game, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Why might that be?

Well, as MLB.com’s Ian Browne pointed out, Red Sox players were hoping Kenley Jansen would have the chance to register his 400th career save against the Braves. And Casas’ two-run shot, which turned Boston’s 3-2 lead into a 5-2 advantage, initially made it less likely Jansen would take the rubber in the bottom half of the frame.

Funny quote. The Red Sox didn't want to take too much of a lead last night to take away Kenley's save opportunity. https://t.co/XKaM7DMetN — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 11, 2023

It worked out for everyone, though.