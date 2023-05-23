Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Brayan Bello Takes Mound Out West

The Boston Red Sox will look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Angels as both teams take the field at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night for the second of three games.

Boston was dealt a 2-1 loss in the series opener Monday, despite an impressive start from right-hander Tanner Houck.

The Red Sox surely hope Brayan Bello will be able to pick up where Houck left off against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and the talented Angels lineup. Bello is coming off an outing where he allowed one run on three hits in five innings against the Seattle Mariners last week. Angels right-hander Griffin Canning will oppose Bello on the mound.

Kiké Hernández will return to the Red Sox lineup where he’ll bat sixth and play shortstop. Reese McGuire will replace Connor Wong behind the plate and bat ninth.

First pitch from Angel Stadium is set for 9:38 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (26-22)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jarren Duran, CF

Kiké Hernández, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C