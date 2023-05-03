Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Connor Wong Back Behind Plate

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Wednesday night with hopes of earning a third straight victory against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston won each of the first two games in the four-game series, and a similar result Wednesday would mean the Red Sox have won five of their last six series.

Jarren Duran returns to the lineup where he’ll patrol the grass in center field and bat fifth, doing so in large part because the right-handed Alek Manoah is on the mound for the Blue Jays. Connor Wong is back behind the plate for Boston after going 4-for-4 with the game-tying and go-ahead home runs in Tuesday’s win.

Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta will toe the rubber after allowing four runs on five hits in his previous start against the Cleveland Guardians.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. The Blue Jays are a 1.5-run favorite with the total set at 9.5, according to consensus data compiled by NESNBets.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (17-14)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jarren Duran, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Kike Hernandez, SS

Connor Wong, C