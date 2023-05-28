Red Sox Vs. Diamondbacks Lineups: Rafael Devers Returns For Finale

The Red Sox and the Diamondbacks will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Chase Field.

Boston will go for a sweep over Arizona with the help of Rafael Devers, who missed the first two games of the series due to calf tightness. The two-time American League All-Star will bat second and play third base, which allows Justin Turner to return to his standard designated hitter slot. Devers’ return also puts Masataka Yoshida back in the outfield after the latter served as the Red Sox’s DH for the first two games in the desert.

On the mound for the visitors will be Tanner Houck, who’s coming off a very solid outing that might have solidified his spot in Boston’s starting rotation. The 26-year-old only allowed one run on three hits with eight strikeouts across six innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Opposite Houck is Merrill Kelly, who has a pair of seven-inning, one-run performances to his credit this month.

Here are the starting lineups for the Red Sox-Diamondbacks series finale:

RED SOX (28-24)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Jarren Duran, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Tanner Houck, RHP (3-3, 4.99 ERA)

DIAMONDBACKS (29-23)

Pavin Smith, DH

Ketel Marte, 2B

Corbin Carroll, CF

Christian Walker, 1B

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

Josh Rojas, 3B

Gabriel Moreno, C

Jake McCarthy, RF

Geraldo Perdomo, SS