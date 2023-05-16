Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Luis Castillo Opposes Nick Pivetta

The Boston Red Sox will need to wake up their bats should they want to snap a four-game losing skid against Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

Boston dropped the series opener against Seattle by a 10-1 verdict, the second consecutive game the Red Sox were limited to a single run.

Masataka Yoshida returns to the Boston lineup where he’ll bat second behind fellow outfielder Alex Verdugo. Jarren Duran will be moved out of the leadoff spot and bat fifth behind designated hitter Justin Turner and Rafael Devers. Kiké Hernández will miss a third consecutive game as he remains day-to-day with a right hamstring strain.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta will get the ball for the Red Sox. Pivetta will set out in hopes of capturing a bounce-back performance after giving up seven runs on eight hits against the Atlanta Braves last week.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (22-20)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jarren Duran, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Pablo Reyes, SS