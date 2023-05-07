Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Masataka Yoshida Returns, Justin Turner Sits

The Red Sox and the Phillies will wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

Boston will give the ball to Tanner Houck as it eyes a second consecutive series sweep. Houck cooled off a bit after notching wins in three of his first four starts of the season, but he only has allowed more than three runs in an outing once this season. Houck will be opposed by fellow right-hander Taijuan Walker, who was tagged for eight runs over 3 1/3 innings in his last start Monday in Los Angeles.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made a handful of tweaks to the lineup used in Saturday’s win. Justin Turner is set to start on the bench for only the second time this season while Masataka Yoshida takes up designated hitter duties and Triston Casas mans first base. Other lineup returnees include Enmanuel Valdez and Connor Wong, who are penciled in at second base and catcher, respectively.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Phillies game:

RED SOX (21-14)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Raimel Tapia, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Jarren Duran, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Connor Wong, C

Tanner Houck, RHP (5.34 ERA)

PHILLIES (15-19)

Bryson Stott, 2B

Trea Turner, SS

Bryce Harper, DH

Nick Castellanos, RF

Kyle Schwarber, LF

J.T. Realmuto, C

Alec Bohm, 1B

Brandon Marsh, CF

Edmundo Sosa, 3B