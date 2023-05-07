Red Sox Winning Streak Propels Them Among MLB’s Best

If you saw the Boston Red Sox being among Major League Baseball’s best teams through 35 games, raise your hand.

LIAR!

No, we’re not calling you out because everyone expected Boston to be bad. There’s just no way the Red Sox could be expected to be as competitive as they have been given what they’ve had to deal with. We can exclusively point to injuries as a reason why they shouldn’t be in the position they’re in, as starting centerfielder Adam Duvall is on the 60-day injured list following his roaring start, front-line starter Garrett Whitlock has been on and off the IL due to multiple ailments and bench/bullpen pieces like Yu Chang, Adalberto Mondesi, Kutter Crawford, Zack Kelly and Joely Rodriguez are all stuck on the shelf.

Despite all of that, the Red Sox hold MLB’s fourth-best record at 21-14.

They’re tougher than a $2 steak.

Only three teams in baseball have a better record than the Red Sox through Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rays (27-7), Atlanta Braves (23-11) and Baltimore Orioles (22-11). Oh yeah, we forgot to mention that two of the three teams are in their division. Tough luck, but not the end of the world.

That unfortunate nugget has provided the Red Sox with a solid viewpoint as they attack the season. Boston cannot control what the teams in its division do, it can just control its own destiny. That has been the clear motivation, as the Red Sox have bounced back following their horrific showing against the American League East in 2022 (26-50) to start 7-7 against divisional opponents.