Red Sox Wrap: Boston Completes Four-Game Sweep Of Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox won their sixth straight game completing the four-game sweep of the Blue Jays by defeating Toronto 11-5 on Thursday night at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox jumped a half-game ahead of the Blue Jays in the American League East standings by improving to 19-14 on the campaign while the Blue Jays fell to 18-14.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Since joining the Blue Jays, starting pitcher Kevin Gausman has been successful against Boston hitters with a 2.65 ERA in six starts.
That all changed in the series finale when the Red Sox bats connected early and often against Gausman, chasing the veteran pitcher in the fourth inning after tapping the right-hander for eight runs off of 10 hits, including a five-run second inning.
Brayan Bello was solid off the mound for Boston giving the Red Sox five innings of work. Toronto did get to Bello in the fifth scoring three of their four runs off the righty.
Boston, who had five batters with multiple hits in the win, exploited the Toronto bullpen in the bottom of the eighth tagging Zach Pop for three runs on two hits capping off an outstanding offensive showing by the Red Sox.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Masataka Yoshida extended his MLB-best hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning bomb. The rookie went 3-for-5 at the plate knocking in three RBIs.
— Rafael Devers went yard for the 150th time in his career in the bottom of the eighth inning and added his eighth double of the season to his resume. The third baseman finished the night 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
— Kiké Hernández struggled at the plate, but made up for it with his glove in the infield. Hernández flashed the leather in the top of the seventh inning robbing Kevin Kiemaier of a base hit when he nabbed the line drive to short.
