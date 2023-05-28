Red Sox Wrap: Boston Pitching Dazzles In Win Vs. Diamondbacks

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2-1, for their second-straight win at Chase Field behind superb pitching from Garrett Whitlock and the bullpen.

With the win Boston improves to 28-24 on the season, while Arizona falls to 29-23.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Whitlock put together a brilliant outing on the mound for the Red Sox after being reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to the game to earn his second win of the season.

The 26-year-old right-hander gave up one run on three Diamondbacks’ hits over five innings while striking out four and walking none. He retired the side in order in the second, third and fourth frames and retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced. His only blemish on the night was a solo home run to Ketel Marte in the bottom of the first.

Kutter Crawford pitched two perfect innings in relief, striking out three of the six batters he faced. He returned for the eighth but left after taking a hit off his foot. Chris Martin continued the trend putting down the two batters he faced in the eighth before handing the ball over to Kenley Jansen, who retired the side in order for the save.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Whitlock threw 63% of his pitches for strikes (58 of 92 pitches) in his first outing since returning from right elbow ulnar neuritis. Of the 18 batters he faced, he threw 14 first-pitch strikes.