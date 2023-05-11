Red Sox Wrap: Boston Responds Late To Notch Win Over Braves

The Boston Red Sox will leave Atlanta and cap their road trip with a 5-2 win over the National League-leading Braves on Wednesday night at Truist Park.

With the victory, the Red Sox improve to 22-16 while the Braves drop to 25-12.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox have found different ways to win throughout the early portions of this season and Boston added another way to come out on top to split its quick two-game series with the Braves.

Boston got strong pitching, beginning with a terrific performance from Brayan Bello and an even more impressive showing from its bullpen. Alex Cora also pushed all the right buttons with his lineup, getting a game-changing hit from an unlikely source (more on that below).

The Red Sox could have folded on the road after the Braves erased a two-run deficit in the sixth inning with one of those runs coming on a majestic 470-foot home run from Ronald Acuña Jr. But the Red Sox remained unfazed and just answered back.

It was a win that showed the DNA of the Red Sox and it’s the type of performance that might just be the start of another winning streak.