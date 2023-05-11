Red Sox Wrap: Boston Responds Late To Notch Win Over Braves

The Boston Red Sox will leave Atlanta and cap their road trip with a 5-2 win over the National League-leading Braves on Wednesday night at Truist Park.
With the victory, the Red Sox improve to 22-16 while the Braves drop to 25-12.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox have found different ways to win throughout the early portions of this season and Boston added another way to come out on top to split its quick two-game series with the Braves.
Boston got strong pitching, beginning with a terrific performance from Brayan Bello and an even more impressive showing from its bullpen. Alex Cora also pushed all the right buttons with his lineup, getting a game-changing hit from an unlikely source (more on that below).
The Red Sox could have folded on the road after the Braves erased a two-run deficit in the sixth inning with one of those runs coming on a majestic 470-foot home run from Ronald Acuña Jr. But the Red Sox remained unfazed and just answered back.
It was a win that showed the DNA of the Red Sox and it’s the type of performance that might just be the start of another winning streak.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Raimel Tapia came through in the clutch for the Red Sox, delivering a pinch-hit double to right field off Braves reliever Nick Anderson to plate a run and break a 2-2 deadlock in the top of the seventh inning.
— Bello turned in a strong outing as he tossed six innings in which he allowed two runs off sixth hits while striking out five and walking one. The 23-year-old right-hander kept the Braves scoreless for the first five innings.
— Chris Martin was a key bridge to Kenley Jansen picking up the 400th save of his career. Facing the top of the Braves lineup in the eighth inning and trying to hold onto a one-run lead at the time, Martin struck out the side.
WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds of Jarren Duran recording a stolen base at +470. The 26-year-old center fielder showcased his speed in the top of the seventh when he swiped second — the Braves didn’t even attempt a throw — for his sixth steal of the season. A $100 wager on this prop bet would have netted a total of $570.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox head back to Boston where they open a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.