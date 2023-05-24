Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Silenced Again In Loss To Angels

The Boston Red Sox continue to have a difficult time generating offense and lost to the Los Angeles Angels, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.
A third straight loss for the Red Sox drops their record to 26-23 while the Angels improve to 27-23.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox have one of the better offenses statistically in Major League Baseball but it looks like they forget to pack it up and bring it to the West Coast with them.
Boston couldn’t get its bats going even against Angels starter Griffin Canning, who came into the contest having surrendered 20 earned runs in 29 1/3 innings. The Red Sox mustered just two hits for the game — both singles — and have now scored just one run over their last three games.
Perhaps the most frustrating part about the offense’s disappearance is that the Red Sox wasted another strong start from their starting pitcher. Brayan Bello did his part keeping Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Angels at bay but he didn’t receive any run support.
The Red Sox need to find their offense in a hurry if they want to salvage their West Coast road trip.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Canning was spectacular in his longest outing of the season for the Angels. Despite giving up three walks, the right-hander allowed only two hits through seven innings while striking out five.
— Bello got hurt by a pair of solo home runs, but other than that, turned in a terrific showing on the mound as he had the longest outing of his young major league career. Bello pitched seven innings in which he yielded the two runs on six hits while striking out six and walking none.
— Mickey Moniak continues to hurt the Red Sox but he didn’t wait around this time to inflict damage like he did in the series opener. Moniak led off the bottom of the first with a 418-foot solo shot to dead center field.
WAGER WATCH
Thanks to Canning and Bello, the game had no chance of hitting the Over, which was set by FanDuel Sportsbook at 9.5 runs prior to the contest. But a $100 wager on the Under with -118 odds would have netted a total of $184.75.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox look to avoid a three-game sweep to the Angels on Wednesday night. First pitch from Angel Stadium is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.