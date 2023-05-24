Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Silenced Again In Loss To Angels

The Boston Red Sox continue to have a difficult time generating offense and lost to the Los Angeles Angels, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

A third straight loss for the Red Sox drops their record to 26-23 while the Angels improve to 27-23.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox have one of the better offenses statistically in Major League Baseball but it looks like they forget to pack it up and bring it to the West Coast with them.

Boston couldn’t get its bats going even against Angels starter Griffin Canning, who came into the contest having surrendered 20 earned runs in 29 1/3 innings. The Red Sox mustered just two hits for the game — both singles — and have now scored just one run over their last three games.

Perhaps the most frustrating part about the offense’s disappearance is that the Red Sox wasted another strong start from their starting pitcher. Brayan Bello did his part keeping Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Angels at bay but he didn’t receive any run support.

The Red Sox need to find their offense in a hurry if they want to salvage their West Coast road trip.