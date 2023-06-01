Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bullpen Coughs Up Lead In Loss To Reds

The Boston Red Sox gave up a late lead and were dealt a 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox, who have now lost seven of their last nine games, dropped to 28-27 while the Reds improved to 26-29.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox haven’t overcome their mistakes as of late.

After two costly errors in the series opener against the Reds, another defensive miscue hurt the Red Sox and allowed Cincinnati to flip the script in the top of the seventh inning with Boston’s bullpen unable to hold onto a slim one-run lead. The Red Sox began that frame with a throwing error by Rafael Devers as the Reds went on to score a decisive three runs in the stanza.

And when the Reds tried to hand the lead right back to the Red Sox in the bottom half of the inning with Boston loading the bases with two outs, it couldn’t take advantage.

Boston’s offense still isn’t clicking on all cylinders despite scoring eight runs Tuesday. And it didn’t help matters that Kutter Crawford struggled, issuing two walks in 2/3 of an inning after allowing just four walks all season up to the point.