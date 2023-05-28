Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Not Enough For Sweep Vs. Diamondbacks

The Boston Red Sox dropped their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 at Chase Field on Sunday night.

The Red Sox fell to 28-25 while the Diamondbacks improved to 30-23.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It seemed Boston addressed its offensive dry spell, scoring 12 runs in its previous three games entering the series finale in Arizona.

But the same run production shortage, which has haunted the Red Sox throughout the better part of their nine-game road trip, revisited them again. And it costed them a three-game sweep over the Diamondbacks.

This time it was Merrill Kelly who stumped the Red Sox through 6 1/3 innings, mowing down the lineup. While the Diamondbacks bats did their part in giving Kelly four runs of support, the deficit seemed much larger considering the Red Sox looked lost in the batter’s box against Kelly. Even after Kelly after 108 pitches, and with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh, the Red Sox tackled their first and only run of the contest.

That was Boston’s best scoring opportunity of the night, and could’ve transferred some momentum had it capitalized.