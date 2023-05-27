Red Sox Wrap: Offense Returns In Win Vs. Diamondbacks

The Boston Red Sox snapped their four game losing streak by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 Friday night at Chase Field.

The Red Sox improved to 27-24 on the season, while the Diamondbacks fell to 29-22 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox bats came out of dormancy against the Diamondbacks after being outscored 20-4 during the four game skid begining with a three-run, four-hit second inning.

After Rob Refsnyder reached on an infield single, Triston Casas gave the Red Sox the 1-0 lead when his double to right scored Refsnyder. Boston would add two more runs when Connor Wong hit a ground rule double, plating Casas. Raimel Tapia then tagged Arizona pitcher Brandon Pfaadt with a logn single that scored Wong from second.

Boston added two more runs in the fourth when Kiké Hernández launched his fourth bomb of the season with Casas on first, knocking Pfaadt out of the game after Tapia added another hit in the inning. The Boston bats would finish the night with seven runs on 14 hits against Arizona pitchers.

Chris Sale gave up one run on four hits across five innings while striking out three. Josh Winckowski pitched three innings giving up one run on three hits. Brennan Bernardino came in for the non-save opportunity in the ninth to close out the game and clinch the win for Sale.