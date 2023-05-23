Red Sox Wrap: Tanner Houck Strong In Low-Scoring Loss To Angels

The Boston Red Sox began their three-game series on a rough note, falling 2-1 to the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Monday night.
The Red Sox dropped to 26-22 with their second straight loss, while the Angels improved to 26-23.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Boston’s offense came up short for a second straight night, keeping the Red Sox in the loss column.
But this time the lineup played spoiler in an impressive outing from starting pitcher Tanner Houck. Taking the hill with manager Alex Cora making it clear that Boston’s pitching staff could see some upcoming changes, Houck put forth a strong case to remain in the rotation moving forward.
The 26-year-old did his part, allowing just one earned run to the Angels, making the night easier for both the lineup and Boston’s bullpen. Houck made the necessary adjustments after a previous multi-game stretch of struggling to maintain the same level of dominance against hitters in the later innings, specifically past the third frame.
Houck underwent a pitcher’s duel, outlasting Angels starter Jamie Barria, who went five scoreless innings.
The Red Sox weren’t able to reward Houck or the bullpen, failing to push across more than one run. Boston’s offense totaled just four hits, creating just two scoring opportunities throughout the game, which haunted the Red Sox in the end.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Houck was solid as could be for the Red Sox, pitching six innings while allowing one earned run off three hits and two walks. He also struck out eight Angels hitters. However, due to Boston’s offensive drought, Houck settled for the no-decision.
— Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak went 2-for-4 and blasted the game-deciding solo home run in the eighth inning to put Los Angeles over the hump. While it only gave the Angels a one-run cushion, it proved to be just enough to put Boston away.
— Masataka Yoshida went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and was responsible for the only RBI to come from Boston’s lineup. In the process, Yoshida also extended his hitting streak to six straight games.
