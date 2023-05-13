Red Sox Youngsters Go Back-To-Back On Milestone Night At Fenway Park

The story of Red Sox-Cardinals on Friday night at Fenway Park was always going to be about James Paxton.

That didn’t stop Enmanuel Valdez from having a special moment of his own, however.

Valdez, playing in a Major League Baseball game in front of his family for the very first time, gave the Red Sox a lead over the Cardinals in the bottom of the fifth inning with a home run off St. Louis legend Adam Wainwright. It was the second home run of the 24-year-old’s rookie season.

Enmanuel Valdez's parents are at Fenway, watching him play an MLB game for the first time.



He just went yard. pic.twitter.com/g3qlBbYdNk — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 13, 2023

That wasn’t the end of Boston’s light show, though, as Connor Wong followed Valdez’s home run up with one of his very own on the very next pitch.

What's better than a HR?

Back-to-back HRs. pic.twitter.com/wOtT38SZT1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 13, 2023

The back-to-back jacks gave the Red Sox a 4-2 lead over the Cardinals following five innings.