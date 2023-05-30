Red Sox’s Alex Cora Addresses Marcelo Mayer’s Promotion To Double-A

The Boston Red Sox didn’t wait too long before rewarding their organization’s top-ranked prospect Marcelo Mayer after his scorching-hot start to the season.

Mayer, 20, began the year playing shortstop for the Greenville Drive of the South Atlantic League and quickly became a pitcher’s nightmare. He recorded a slash line of .290/.366/.524 with seven home runs and five stolen bases over the course of 145 at-bats with Boston’s High-A affiliate, earning himself a promotion to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who got set for Tuesday’s homestand-opening matchup with the Cincinnati Reds, spoke highly of the No. 5 ranked prospect in taking his next step toward the big leagues.

“He’s a good player, man,” Cora said at Fenway Park, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. “He’s a good player, a good kid. He understands who he is. Tools-wise, he’s really good. Everyone has seen the offensive part of it but the defense is solid. We had him a few times in spring training in the dugout and he’s a good baseball player. He communicates. He’s a leader, too.”

Just two years ago in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, the Red Sox selected Mayer fourth overall, becoming the organization’s highest pick since 1967 (Mike Garman, third overall).

Mayer’s elite early-season start also included an 18-game stretch in the month of May in which he batted .321 with seven doubles and 23 RBIs, notching his first-ever multi-home run performance. Quickly taking his next step up the minor league ladder, Mayer is the first Red Sox prospect to make the jump from High-A to Double-A at 20 years of age since Anthony Rizzo back in 2009.

Perhaps that promotional trend won’t stop as long as Mayer’s hitting doesn’t slow down anytime soon.