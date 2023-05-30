Red Sox’s Alex Cora Finds Chris Sale’s Progress ‘Fun To Watch’

The Boston Red Sox, more specifically their starting rotation, has received a darkhorse boost recently from left-hander Chris Sale.

Already coming off an injury-filled campaign last season in which Sale couldn’t remain healthy beyond one start in July, Sale has begun to turn the page, and it’s benefitted both sides. Boston manager Alex Cora made it clear that changes would (and have) come to the role dispersion among the pitching staff and Sale is beginning to look like his All-Star self in the month of May.

“It’s been fun to watch,” Cora told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday. “Just him in the clubhouse, the confidence and understanding who he is every five days. There’s no hesitation now. He understands that he’s in a great place, still getting better. I do believe the changeup is not where we want it to be so I think that’s the next step, but overall, amazing.”

The 34-year-old has gone 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA, allowing seven earned runs while striking out 30 hitters in Sale’s last 26 innings pitched for the Red Sox. In each start, Sale has made it five innings or more while holding opposing offenses to three or fewer runs with a .232 batting average.

Cora also identified Sale’s fifth start of the season, against the Baltimore Orioles, as the turning point.

“We made an adjustment after the last start in Baltimore (on April 24),” Cora explained. “He was using this 95 mph windup and it looked like he wasn’t athletic. As you guys know, with Chris, stuff played a few years ago but deception was part of it. We got him moving now in the rubber. He’s a lot faster, he’s an athlete on the rubber.”

Back at Fenway Park to begin a seven-game homestand, the Red Sox open up on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, live on NESN. Sale will take the mound for the finale of that series on Thursday night.