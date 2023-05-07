Red Sox’s Alex Cora Impressed With Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla

The Boston Red Sox currently hold the fourth-best record in Major League Baseball. The Boston Celtics are currently in the midst of their quest for Banner No. 18.
Ironically, both teams are in Philadelphia, with the Red Sox two games into their interleague series against the Phillies and the Celtics facing off against the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
So far, Boston has been successful in Philly, with the C’s winning a pivotal Game 3 against the Sixers and the Red Sox taking the first two games against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
So, what better way for Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla to spend his off day than at the ballpark?
Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe about the conversation he had with Mazzulla prior the Boston’s 7-4 win over the Phillies.
“He’s in a good spot. He’s a good guy,” Cora said, per Abraham. “I respect the fact that he’s very consistent in what he does. There’s a lot of conviction behind him. I think that’s what they needed.”
Chris Smith of MassLive.com added that Cora told him Mazzulla asked about the Red Sox 2018 World Series Championship.
“How did I handle it? The family part of it. I think my biggest advice ? enjoy it as a family,” Cora said to Smith. “I know his wife was here. Just have a blast with them because you don’t know what can happen. I told him for me, it was like Legion baseball. My mom, my sisters and everybody were traveling all over the place. It was expensive but we didn’t care. We had a blast.”
The Red Sox are on an eight-game winning streak heading into the series finale against the Phillies on Sunday. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.
The Celtics are hoping to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Sixers with a Game 4 win, also on Sunday. Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
Maybe the pitch clock will come in handy for fans of both teams and the Red Sox-Celtics games won’t overlap too much.