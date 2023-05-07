Red Sox’s Alex Cora Impressed With Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla

The Boston Red Sox currently hold the fourth-best record in Major League Baseball. The Boston Celtics are currently in the midst of their quest for Banner No. 18.

Ironically, both teams are in Philadelphia, with the Red Sox two games into their interleague series against the Phillies and the Celtics facing off against the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

So far, Boston has been successful in Philly, with the C’s winning a pivotal Game 3 against the Sixers and the Red Sox taking the first two games against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

So, what better way for Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla to spend his off day than at the ballpark?

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe about the conversation he had with Mazzulla prior the Boston’s 7-4 win over the Phillies.

“He’s in a good spot. He’s a good guy,” Cora said, per Abraham. “I respect the fact that he’s very consistent in what he does. There’s a lot of conviction behind him. I think that’s what they needed.”