Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez Picks Great Time For First MLB Homer

A pitch clock violation by Enmanuel Valdez to start his at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning certainly didn’t faze the Boston Red Sox rookie.

Instead, Valdez crushed the first home run of his Major League Baseball career two pitches later.

The 24-year-old second baseman, who was acquired last season in the trade for Christian Vázquez, connected on a 94 mph fastball from Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios and sent it well over the wall in center field for a two-run blast, which broke a deadlock and gave the Red Sox a 5-3 lead.

Valdez’s home run traveled 427 feet and you can watch the his first round-tripper here:

Enmanuel's 1st MLB homer was absolutely electric. pic.twitter.com/y7rtHfWcry — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 2, 2023

It is Valdez’s second stint with the Red Sox this season as Boston recalled the prospect after Yu Chang landed on the injured list. Valdez has been a regular in the lineup as of late as he recorded a hit in each game of Boston’s recent three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. The round-tripper from Valdez’s was his second hit of the night versus the Blue Jays.

Valdez’s homer came after by a solo bomb from center fielder Jarren Duran, which initially tied the game to start the inning.