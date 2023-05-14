Replay Of Derrick White Foul Will Drive Celtics Fans Crazy

BOSTON — Green Teamers attending Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers were quick to get into the ear of NBA officials at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon, and in at least one situation, their displeasure was valid.

Celtics guard Derrick White was whistled for a questionable foul on Sixers star James Harden 1:51 into the second quarter. The call, after being shown on the jumbotron at TD Garden, prompted Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla to run onto the court and voice his frustration as he clearly didn’t believe the correct call was made.

Mazzulla called a timeout — he didn’t take a challenge as some were led to believe — but the call was upheld and Harden went to the foul line where he made both free throws to give Philly a 33-26 advantage.

Given the replay, though, both Mazzulla and Green Teamers seemingly had a right to be irate.

It wasn’t the only officiating discrepancy of the quarter, however. The 76ers also seemed to benefit from a backcourt violation by Tobias Harris, which was overturned after the initial call.