Resetting Patriots’ Depth Chart With 2023 Draft Class Now Aboard

Between their unusually large 2023 NFL Draft class and their modest crop of undrafted free agents, the New England Patriots added a total of 15 new players to their 90-man roster over the weekend.
How will those new rookies fit in? Are any poised for prominent roles?
With the Patriots set to hold their first full-squad spring practice in less than three weeks, here’s an early (and unofficial) look at their depth chart:
Quarterback: Mac Jones
Reserves: Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley, Malik Cunningham
We could see a real QB competition this summer, but Jones losing his starting job to Zappe would be a surprise. The 2021 first-rounder should improve in Year 3 under new coordinator Bill O’Brien. Further down the depth chart, the Patriots guaranteed Cunningham a lot of money for an undrafted rookie. The Louisville product is undersized but ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and reportedly is open to changing positions to stick in the NFL.
Running back: Rhamondre Stevenson
Reserves: James Robinson, Pierre Strong, Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor
Stevenson established himself last season as one of the league’s best dual-threat backs. But what will the Patriots’ backfield look like behind him? Can newcomer Robinson, who was quiet last season in his return from a torn Achilles, recapture his pre-injury form? He rushed for 1,070 yards as a rookie in 2020 and caught 80 passes over his first two seasons. Can Strong become the James White successor he was pegged as after last year’s draft? Does Montgomery have anything left after missing nearly all of last season with an injury? Could New England still sign one of the various recognizable veterans lingering in free agency (Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, etc.)?
Wide receivers: JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker
Reserves: Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Lynn Bowden, Tre Nixon, Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas
When the Patriots are in two-receiver sets, Smith-Schuster and Parker project as the top options. In three-receiver looks, we’d pencil in Parker at the “X,” Smith-Schuster at the “Y” (or slot) and Bourne at the “Z.” It could easily be Thornton in that spot, though. The Patriots will be eyeing a Year 2 leap from the second-round pick after he played more than 500 snaps but caught just 22 passes last season. Their decision not to draft a receiver until Round 6 this year could be viewed as a vote of confidence in Thornton. Speaking of those late-round wideouts, Boutte and Douglas both are intriguing players who should be fun to watch in training camp.
Tight ends: Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki
Reserves: Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington, Johnny Lumpkin
O’Brien’s last Patriots offense, way back in 2011, was heavily reliant on 12 personnel (1RB, 2TE, 2WR). With Gesicki coming aboard in free agency, we could see a similar emphasis on two-tight end sets this season. The Patriots could approximate 11 personnel with those, too, since Gesicki essentially is a super-sized slot receiver. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising to see New England roster a third tight end with more blocking prowess, which either Sokol or the undrafted Lumpkin could provide.
Offensive line: LT Trent Brown, LG Cole Strange, C David Andrews, RG Mike Onwenu, RT Riley Reiff
Reserve tackles: Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott, Yodny Cajuste, Andrew Stueber, Sidy Sow
Interior reserves: Jake Andrews, Sow, Atonio Mafi, James Ferentz, Kody Russey, Chasen Hines, Bill Murray
That starting interior trio should be locked in. At tackle, Brown and Reiff project as the two starters, but it’s unclear who man which side, since both have experience at left and right. Anderson also received a similar amount of guaranteed money to Reiff and could challenge the 34-year-old for one of the starting jobs. The Patriots loaded up on interior types in the draft but reportedly plan to try Sow out at tackle, where he made 11 of his 55 collegiate starts but hasn’t played since 2018.
Defensive line: Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise
Reserves: Christian Barmore, Keion White, Daniel Ekuale, Carl Davis, Sam Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms
A knee injury wiped out half of Barmore’s sophomore season, preventing him from making the leap to stardom that some were anticipating. A talented pass rusher, he has yet to prove he can be an every-down player, so it’s difficult to plug him into the starting lineup at this stage. Guy, though, could be a surprise cut candidate at age 33, as he has little guaranteed money remaining on his contract. White, New England’s second-round pick, projects as a versatile D-end in the Wise/Trey Flowers mold who also could see occasional action as a stand-up edge rusher.
Linebackers: Matthew Judon (edge), Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai
Reserves: Josh Uche, Marte Mapu, Anfernee Jennings, Raekwon McMillan, Chris Board, Mack Wilson, Ronnie Perkins, Olakunle Fatukasi, Terez Hall, Calvin Munson
Uche is a mainstay in the Patriots’ passing-down sub package, nearly quadrupling his previous career high last season with 11 1/2 sacks. Board, a free agent pickup, is best known for his work on special teams, but he also played more than 750 defensive snaps over the last three seasons and will provide off-ball depth behind Bentley and Tavai. The true wild card here is third-round rookie Mapu, who’s listed as a linebacker but mostly played as a multipositional safety at Sacramento State. At 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, he’d easily be the lightest member of this position group if he works here and not with the defensive backs.
Cornerbacks: Christian Gonzalez, Jack Jones, Jonathan Jones (slot)
Reserves: Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Ameer Speed, Isaiah Bolden, Quandre Mosely, Randle Rodney
If Gonzalez can quickly adjust to the NFL game and Jack Jones can put his team-imposed suspension behind him, this would be the ideal top cornerback trio for the Patriots. Jonathan Jones had a solid 2022 season as an outside corner but is better suited for slot duties (and also could factor into the Patriots’ Devin McCourty succession plan at safety). Marcus Jones also could challenge for the top slot job. Late-round picks Speed and Bolden have enticing size/speed profiles (both are 6-foot-2 or taller and ran 4.33-second 40s) but likely will need to earn roster spots through special teams.
Safeties: Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger
Reserves: Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Joshuah Bledsoe, Brad Hawkins
With McCourty retired, this is perhaps the most unpredictable position on the Patriots’ roster. They have a slew of players who can play his free safety position (Dugger, Phillips, Peppers, Mills, Bledsoe, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones) but no obvious 1-for-1 replacement. Mills will be a player to watch in camp as he transitions from corner to safety, where he’s seen substantial playing time in just one of his seven NFL seasons. Mapu, too, whose exact role remains a mystery.
Specialists: K Chad Ryland, P Bryce Baringer, LS Joe Cardona
A rookie kicker and punter? That’s a very real possibility for the Patriots. Ryland will be expected to beat out steady veteran Nick Folk after the Patriots traded up to make him the highest-drafted specialist of the Belichick era (Round 4, 112th overall). Baringer, widely viewed as the top punter in his draft class, will battle free agent signee Corliss Waitman for the right to replace Jake Bailey. New England’s deep roster of special teams coverage players includes Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler, Cody Davis, DaMarcus Mitchell, Raleigh Webb, Board and undrafted rookie Jourdan Heilig.