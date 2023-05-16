Rising Red Sox Pitching Prospect Earns Promotion To Triple-A

With the way Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Shane Drohan got off to a scorching-hot start for Double-A Portland this season, he wasn’t going to stay at that level for long.

And on Monday, the Red Sox decided to promote the 24-year-old to Triple-A Worcester, according to multiple reports, after just six starts with the Sea Dogs this year.

The left-handed pitcher was dominant in Double-A for the last month-plus, going 5-0 in six starts with a 1.32 ERA and an even more impressive 0.82 WHIP. Drohan held opponents to a .161 batting average while racking up 36 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched. His stellar performances also earned him some minor league recognition.

The rapid rise of Drohan, who Boston selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, comes as a surprise as MLB Pipeline ranked him as the No. 29 prospect for the Red Sox entering this season. He split his time last year between High-A Greenville and Portland, posting a 7-8 record to go along with a 3.89 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He also showed solid command by issuing 51 walks in 129 2/3 innings.

Drohan could become the next highly anticipated pitching prospect for the Red Sox, especially with Bryan Mata, who garnered some high praise in the offseason, struggling and dealing with an injury.