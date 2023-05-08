Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson Throw Fists In Post-Race Incident

Tempers boiled over between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson following Denny Hamlin’s victory at the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

Gragson was none too pleased with Chastain’s driving tactics during the race and confronted Chastain on pit road. The encounter escalated quickly as Chastain landed a punch to Gragson’s face before the two were separated. You can watch the post-race incident here:

Gragson wished the fracas went on a little longer despite taking a fist to the jaw.

“There’s no talking to the guy,” Gragson told reporters, per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “It sucks that (NASCAR security) get involved. Let us two work it out and finish it off.”

Gragson took exception to Chastain’s aggressiveness early in the race as Gragson felt Chastain pinched him into the wall.

“He just fenced us off of (Turn) 4 (with) 60 laps to go in the race,” Gragson told reporters, per Pockrass. “I don’t get it. … Nobody confronts the guy. I went down there and grabbed him and showed my displeasure. I’m sick and tired of it. The guy just runs into everyone.”