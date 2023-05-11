Roster Changes Are Coming: Players Bruins Should Try To Retain

What we know is the Boston Bruins season ended too soon and too abruptly, but we don’t know whether David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron will return for the team’s centennial season.

Boston’s general manager Don Sweeney told reports at the end-of-season press conference on Tuesday that there will be changes to the roster, regardless if the two centers return or not — which let’s hope they return.

With eight unrestricted and two restricted free agents and just under $5 million in cap space available, the Bruins’ brass will have their work cut out for them to get key players re-signed. Outside of Bergeron and Krejci, the Bruins should focus on a way to keep Tyler Bertuzzi first and foremost.

Acquired just ahead of the trade deadline, Bertuzzi gelled with his Boston teammates recording four goals and 12 assists in 21 games. But the best was yet to come when it came to the league-known agitator. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Bertuzzi was made for the playoffs and even though Boston was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the 28-year-old forward proved to be just that adding five goals and five assists in seven games.

Tough decisions will have to be made if the Bruins are serious about signing Bertuzzi long-term. It may take moving Taylor Hall, Matt Grzelyck and even Jake DeBrusk to keep him.

One of the other players that joined the Bruins at the trade deadline was Garnet Hathaway and like Bertuzzi, instantly made an impact in Boston. The Maine native, played on the fourth line and was brought in for his gritty play, not scoring ability.

Hathaway notched six points in 24 games, but made his impact as a role player and unfortunately due to the late cross-check to the ribs from Matthew Tkachuk, his playoff potential wasn’t fully reached.