Ryan Newman Throws Shade At Ty Dillon After Multi-Car Wreck

Ryan Newman wasn’t surprised to find out Ty Dillon played a role in the No. 51 Ford ending up in a four-car wreck Sunday at the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Open Race.

The wreck at North Wilkesboro Speedway initially was caused by Noah Gragson going into the wall on Lap 50. Newman appeared to be in line to evade the wreck, but he was bumped by Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet and ended up crashing into Todd Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford. The damage was done for Newman and company at that juncture, as they finished 12th in the race.

After failing to earn a spot in the All-Star Race field, Newman revisited the incident and took a dig at Dillon.

“I didn’t see what happened in front of me,” Newman told reporters, per Frontstretch. “The 77 just piledrove me down into Turn 1 when they were crashing in front of me. It just shoved me up in the crash, which is typical. Who was that? Ty Dillon? It’s typical him. He’s always struggled a little bit. It ended our day in the grand scheme of things because it tore the car up. We ended up losing a lap trying to work on the car on pit road. Just unfortunate.”

The crash marked the second consecutive weekend Newman found himself in a wreck. The Rick Ware Racing driver also crashed in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.