Shaquille O’Neal Reportedly Served With Lawsuit At Celtics-Heat Game 4

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat played a pretty important game on Tuesday night.

It just so happens that Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals was the second most consequential thing to happen at Kaseya Center, however, as Shaquille O’Neal, who played for both the Heat and Celtics throughout his Hall of Fame NBA career, reportedly became just the latest in a long line of athletes to be served in the class action lawsuit filed over the collapse of crypto currency company FTX.

O’Neal, while working the game for TNT, was served a summons and complaint, attorney Adam Moskowitz told Pro Football Talk on Wednesday. The incident comes after months of O’Neal avoiding servers, and coincidentally happened at the arena formerly named after FTX.

“He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics,” Moskowitz said, per PFT. “We watched the prior Heat/Celtics game, so knew he would be in the outside broadcasting booth where fans were right next door.

“… The allegations in the new crypto complaint are very serious and detail how him, his son and his business partner all founded this NFT Metaverse and he made promises every week that he would be extremely involved, so the value of the NFTs would grow greatly. Once the FTX fraud was revealed, he ran away and has not been heard since.”

In finally being served, O’Neal joins the likes of Tom Brady, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, Stephen Curry, Heat forward Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, Trevor Lawrence, Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka and Larry David.

The entire ordeal will almost certainly lead some Shaq and Charles Barkley hijinks for Celtics and Heat fans in Game 5.