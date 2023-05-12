Six Takeaways From Patriots’ 2023 Regular-Season Schedule

— And, of course, the Patriots’ highly anticipated tribute to Tom Brady, who will be back in Foxboro for a celebration of his storied career

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on Thursday said New England will be especially motivated to put on a good show for the legendary quarterback.

“That’s going to be big,” Godchaux said. “A lot of people are looking forward to that. That’s probably sold out already. We don’t even know who the home opener is (against), and it’s probably sold out because Tom’s coming back. But that’s going to be big. Arguably the greatest quarterback ever, and for him to come back to where it all started, I know all the fans are excited about that. He’s done a lot for this program — six Super Bowls with Coach Belichick and along with everybody else who participated in those Super Bowls.

“It’s going to be exciting to have him. We’ve definitely got to get a win. We want to get a win every game, but that game, we’ve definitely got to get a win. A legend’s coming back, so we’ve definitely got to show out.”

2. Doing so will be easier said than done, though. The Eagles are coming off a 14-3 season and a narrow Super Bowl loss. In fact, the Patriots’ entire early-season slate looks tricky. They’ll host the Miami Dolphins — a playoff team a year ago — in Week 2, then head to New York in Week 3 for their first matchup with the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets.

The Patriots have won 14 straight and 22 of their last 24 against the Jets, but they took one of their 2022 meetings by five points and needed a last-minute punt-return touchdown to win 10-3 in the other. And both of those were with Zach Wilson quarterbacking New York. Whether Rodgers, a surefire Hall of Famer who played some of his worst football last season, can turn the long-suffering boys of East Rutherford into legit contenders will be one of the most fascinating questions of this NFL season.

Add in a road date with Dallas in Week 4, and the Patriots’ first four games are against teams that either made the playoffs in 2022 or now have Aaron Rodgers.

3. Though the Patriots finished outside the playoff picture last season, their 2023 schedule will be among the most difficult in the NFL. By some metrics, it’s tougher than any other team’s.