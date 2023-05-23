Six Under-The-Radar Patriots Players We’ll Be Watching In OTAs

All eyes will be on Mac Jones when the Patriots hold their first open spring practice this Thursday.

And on JuJu Smith-Schuster. And on Mike Gesicki. And on top draft pick Christian Gonzalez.

The starting quarterback, marquee offseason additions and big-name rookies naturally generate the most headlines ahead of organized team activities, which began Monday in New England. But each year, we also see less heralded members of the Patriots’ roster emerge as spring standouts.

We spotlighted one under-the-radar player to watch — veteran running back/receiver Ty Montgomery — earlier this week. Here are six others we’ll have our eye on for various reasons this spring:

S Joshuah Bledsoe

The biggest question facing the Patriots’ defense, which returns nearly every contributor from last season, is how the team will replace retired free safety. Bledsoe won’t be the favorite in that roster battle, but he’s a candidate to watch. Though he’s appeared in just three games in his NFL career, the 2021 sixth-round draft pick often subbed in for McCourty last summer when New England reduced the latter’s workload in training camp. Last month, defensive play-caller Steve Belichick referred to the search for McCourty’s successor as an “open competition,” as the Patriots currently have several players with free safety experience but no obvious replacement for the longtime team captain. Beyond Bledsoe, that group includes safeties Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers as well as cornerbacks Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant.

RB Pierre Strong

Shane Vereen. James White. Damien Harris. Pierre Strong? There’s a long history of Patriots running backs essentially redshirting as rookies before carving out substantial roles in Year 2. Will Strong be the latest to follow that path? The 2022 fourth-rounder played just 51 offensive snaps last season and had a couple of costly mistakes on special teams, but he flashed in his limited backfield action, averaging 10.0 yards per carry on 10 attempts and catching all seven of his targets. In an ideal world, he’d beat out Montgomery for the top third-down back role.

LB Ronnie Perkins

Remember him? The Patriots used a third-round draft pick on Perkins in 2021, and he’s played exactly zero regular-season snaps so far in his NFL career. He spent all of last season on injured reserve. This spring and summer likely will be the Oklahoma edge rusher’s final chance to prove he belongs on the Patriots’ roster. Can Perkins stick around as a depth option behind Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, etc.? He’d probably need to beat out 2020 third-rounder Anfernee Jennings to do so.