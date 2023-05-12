Softball Catcher Drills Batters In Head In Brutal Viral Video

A high school softball catcher is in hot water after a video surfaced of her drilling a batter in the head more than once.

A video went viral when the McCamey High School backstop was shown hitting Cisco High School batters in the head on two different occasions. It’s unknown if it was an intentional act, but judging from the video, which you can view here, you can see her turn her body toward the batters before drilling them in the head.

Now, according to the New York Post, the Texas University Interscholastic League is investigating the matter. KMID reported that the father of one of the batters who was struck and revealed that no player was ejected from the game. It’s also unclear if either player was injured.

Apparently this wasn’t the first time an incident like this occurred with the McCamey High School catcher. KMID’s Kayler Smith shared screenshots to her Twitter account from “Coleman Today” that this happened before against a different school.

Maybe she was just trying to throw to third base on these occasions and believed a baserunner was attempting a steal, but for this to happen on several occasions probably should prompt extra catching drills.

McCamey’s season came to an end, though, when it lost the game against Cisco.