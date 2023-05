Despite falling 2-1 to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, Tanner Houck may have reached a turning point this season.

Houck’s command and pitch mix kept batters on their toes with eight strikeouts on the night.

Most notable, Houck avoided a sticky situation, striking out Mike Trout for a third out with the bases loaded.

