Tanner Houck’s Solid Start Not Enough To Extend Red Sox Win Streak

Starting pitching wasn't the problem in this one

2 hours ago

Tanner Houck took the mound for the Red Sox and despite a solid outing it would not be enough to extend the Red Sox eight game win-streak as the Philadelphia Phillies avoid the series sweep with a 6-1 win over Boston.

The final score doesn’t reflect Houck’s performance as the right-hander allowed two runs on five hits and four strikeouts before being pulled from the game with two outs in the fifth inning. Philly’s two runs would be enough though in a game where the Red Sox bats went quiet aside from a solo home run from Tristan Casas.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck
